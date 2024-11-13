Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Democrat official charged with DUI asked arresting officer crude question: Police

Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was arrested in Chicago

Christina Coulter
Published
close
A Democratic official made repeated impolite comments about an officer's genitals during a drunken driving arrest, according to the Chicago police

Democratic Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was found lying on the ground beside two vehicles with "extensive" damage around 8:50 p.m on Sunday, according to a police report reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The 45-year-old, who now faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, admitted to officers that she had caused the collision.

An open bottle of red wine was spotted on the floor of her vehicle, according to the report. 

"I observed her eyes were bloodshot and glassy," an officer wrote in a report. "I also detected a strong odor of [an] alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke."

However, Steele allegedly refused to submit to sobriety tests, telling police on the scene that she wanted her lawyer when she was asked how many drinks she had before the crash. 

Steele was arrested and handcuffed. During her arrest, according to the report, she repeatedly asked an officer, "Is your penis that small?"

She was sent for a medical examination at a nearby hospital after complaining of pain from head injuries, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. There, she requested that another member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners come to the hospital to serve as her lawyer, according to the newspaper.

The lawyer, Scott Britton, referred her to another lawyer because he is not a criminal attorney. 

Steele's court date has been set for Dec. 27, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.