Delta planes clip wings at Atlanta airport, flight to Los Angeles delayed

Two Delta planes clipped wings at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday evening, prompting one of those flights to be delayed.

The flight to Pensacola was backing up on the tarmac at the country's busiest airport when a flight to Los Angeles was taxiing by when the two planes made "minor contact," according to Delta.

A photo shared by reporter Shon Gables of WGCL, the CBS affiliated station in Atlanta, shows a wing of one of the two planes after the apparent clipping.

The company said there were no "customer, flight crew or ground crew injuries."

The flight to Los Angeles was delayed overnight as the crew and staff had to be moved to another plane.

Fox News has reached out to the airport for comment which referred all questions to Delta.