Delta plane wing clips runway during botched landing at LaGuardia Airport

A Delta Air Lines plane struck its wing on the runway while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Sunday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA confirmed to Fox News Digital that the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on a flight traveling from Jacksonville, Florida, to LaGuardia.

"The left-wing of Endeavor Air Flight 4814 struck the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York while the pilot was executing a go-around due to an unstable approach," a spokesperson for the agency shared in a statement.

Officials with the Port Authority confirmed to Fox News Digital that there were no injuries or impact on airport operations.

The agency added that there were 76 customers, two pilots, and two flight attendants on board the flight at the time of the faulty landing.

The FAA explained that a "go-around is a safe, routine maneuver performed at the discretion of a pilot or at the request of an air traffic controller."

"It discontinues the landing approach and returns the aircraft to an altitude and configuration to safely make another approach. The pilot and the air traffic controller are in full command of the situation," the FAA said.

The FAA added that the information is preliminary at this time and that it will investigate the incident.

As of Monday afternoon, the plane was still on the ground at LaGuardia, according to WABC.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines also shared a statement with Fox News Digital acknowledging the incident and apologizing to passengers on board.

"The Endeavor Air flight crew followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate. We apologize to our customers for the experience," the statement read.

It's not the only issue Delta and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have faced in the last couple of months.

In February, a Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed while landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport.

All 80 people onboard Delta Flight 4819 were evacuated, with 19 people treated for injuries — and three of them transported to local hospitals — following the crash, according to a previous statement by the FAA.

The airline announced it would be offering $30,000 to each person, with "no strings attached," meaning that passengers who accept the payout could potentially still take legal action.

Following the crash, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in an interview with "CBS Mornings" that, despite critics’ assertions, the Trump administration’s budget cuts did not have a negative impact on aviation safety.

"I understand that the cuts at this time are something that are raising questions, but the reality is there's over 50,000 people that work at the FAA. And the cuts, I understand, were 300 people, and they were in non-critical safety functions," Bastian said.

"The Trump administration has committed to investing deeply in terms of improving the overall technologies that are used in the air traffic control systems and modernizing the skies," Bastian added. "They've committed to hiring additional controllers and investigators, and safety investigators. So no, I'm not concerned with that at all."

The Toronto incident is one of several aviation disasters in recent months. One hundred seventy-nine people in South Korea died when a Jeju Air flight crashed into an airport's concrete barrier, and a crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane killed 38 people and injured 29 on Christmas.

In North America, 67 people died near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29 when a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines commercial flight from Kansas. In February, 10 people died after a commuter plane crashed off the coast of Alaska .

