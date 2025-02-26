Delta flight bound for Atlanta returns to Charlotte airport after takeoff due to 'mechanical issue'

A second flight originating from Charlotte, North Carolina, in as many days returned after reporting a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff.

Delta Air Lines flight 3067 took off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at around 10:15 a.m. en route to Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport, the airline told Fox News Digital.

Minutes into the flight, the mechanical issue was reported, and the plane returned to Charlotte.

"Following safety procedures, the flight crew of DL3067 returned to Charlotte after reporting a mechanical issue while en route to Atlanta," a Delta spokesperson said. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans."

None of the 71 passengers and five crew members were hurt, the airline said.

The passengers were booked on other flights to Atlanta.

On Tuesday, American Airlines flight AAL1216 left Charlotte for Palm Beach International Airport when it turned around and came back.

Airport officials said the pilot terminated the "emergency" once the aircraft landed, Queen City News reported.

The plane was in the air for 1 hour and 26 minutes, landing back in Charlotte at 3:19 p.m.

The airline told the outlet that the plane returned because of a "maintenance" issue.

"The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team, and customers boarded a replacement aircraft to continue to PBI," an American Airlines statement said.