Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Airlines

Delta flight bound for Atlanta returns to Charlotte airport after takeoff due to 'mechanical issue'

The incident was the second originating in Charlotte that forced a plane to return to the airport

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
NTSB blames Chicago near-miss on Flexjet crew 'failure' to listen to air traffic control Video

NTSB blames Chicago near-miss on Flexjet crew 'failure' to listen to air traffic control

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the near-miss runway incident at Chicago Midway airport and recent aviation problems nationwide.

A second flight originating from Charlotte, North Carolina, in as many days returned after reporting a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff. 

Delta Air Lines flight 3067 took off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at around 10:15 a.m. en route to Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport, the airline told Fox News Digital. 

Minutes into the flight, the mechanical issue was reported, and the plane returned to Charlotte.

UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT FORCED TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING AT NEWARK

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 airplane at Frankfurt

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta returned to the airport in Charlotte, N.C., after a mechanical issue was reported, the airline said.  (iStock)

"Following safety procedures, the flight crew of DL3067 returned to Charlotte after reporting a mechanical issue while en route to Atlanta," a Delta spokesperson said. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans."

None of the 71 passengers and five crew members were hurt, the airline said. 

The passengers were booked on other flights to Atlanta. 

On Tuesday, American Airlines flight AAL1216 left Charlotte for Palm Beach International Airport when it turned around and came back. 

ARIZONA MIDAIR COLLISION OVER REGIONAL AIRPORT BETWEEN CESSNA, LANCAIR AIRCRAFT TURNS FATAL

Charlotte Douglas International airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport and American Airlines' second largest hub the day after software issues caused delays on a busy travel day in Charlotte. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Airport officials said the pilot terminated the "emergency" once the aircraft landed, Queen City News reported. 

The plane was in the air for 1 hour and 26 minutes, landing back in Charlotte at 3:19 p.m.

The airline told the outlet that the plane returned because of a "maintenance" issue. 

American Airlines flight diverted from New York to Delhi amid 'security issue'

Dramatic video shows an American Airlines flight that was going from New York to India landing in Rome and escorted by Italian military jets after a "possible security concern." (X/@ItalianAirForce)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team, and customers boarded a replacement aircraft to continue to PBI," an American Airlines statement said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.