Delta passengers evacuate flight on emergency slides during aborted takeoff

An aircraft aborted takeoff at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) on Friday morning, with passengers using emergency slides to deboard, according to a statement the airport posted online, which noted that four passengers reported minor injuries.

The incident involved a Boeing 757-300 with 201 customers, two pilots and five flight attendants aboard, Delta indicated in an email to Fox News Digital.

"Delta’s flight crew followed established procedures to suspend the takeoff of flight 2668 from Atlanta (ATL) to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) after an indication of an engine issue," the company noted in an emailed statement.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for their experience. We are working to support our customers and get them to their destinations as safely and quickly as possible."

The airport noted in its statement that operations had been delayed because of the episode and continuing severe weather.

"The aircraft and the runway are expected to be cleared shortly," the airport noted in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.