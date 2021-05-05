Delphi murders: Family of James Chadwell says he is ‘absolutely capable’ of killing 2 teens

A man being eyed in the unsolved 2017 murders of two teens in Delphi, Indiana, has an "evil streak" and is "absolutely capable" of committing that type of crime, his brother said.

James Brian Chadwell, 42, appeared on the radar of investigators after his arrest last month in a separate incident that involved the alleged kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder of a 9-year-old girl in Lafayette.

WHAT ARE THE DELPHI MURDERS?

Following Chadwell’s arrest, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told local news outlets that authorities are "looking into him" regarding the 2017 murders of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, at the Delphi Historic Trails. No further details were provided at the time.

Chadwell’s brother, Ashley Chadwell, told "Inside Edition" on Friday that his brother "is absolutely capable of killing someone" and "should be locked up and never let loose again."

"He’s a monster, exactly. He’s an absolute evil person," Ashley Chadwell said. "Do I think that he's capable of that kind of crime? Absolutely, absolutely. He's shown numerous times not only to his friends, but his family as well that he has that kind of evil streak to him."

Chadwell’s stepfather agreed that the 42-year-old could "probably" be capable of committing the Delphi murders, telling the outlet that police should lock him up and "throw away the key this time."

In the case of the 9-year-old girl, James Chadwell was charged with attempted murder, child molesting, attempted child molesting, kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation.

James Chadwell isn’t the first kidnapping suspect who investigators have looked into as a person of interest in the Delphi murders, according to the Journal & Courier. None of the previous people of interest became suspects.