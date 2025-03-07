Expand / Collapse search
Defense Department begins staffing cuts as 31,000 employees offer to resign: report

The Trump administration is expected to enact layoffs at the Defense Department through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Louis Casiano
Published
Around 4,000 Department of Defense (DOD) employees have received termination notices this week as the Trump administration moves forward with plans to downsize the federal government. 

ABC News reported that another 31,000 civilian employees, 3.5% of the total DOD civilian workforce, submitted a resignation request per an Office of Personnel Management email sent to employees.

Some of those requests will be denied because those employees have been exempted, the report states. So far, 11,000 of those who submitted resignations have had their requests accepted. 

DOD TELLS CIVILIAN WORKFORCE TO IGNORE ELON MUSK'S REQUEST TO REPORT PRODUCTIVITY

Pentagon aerial view

The Department of Defense has been ordered to make plans for sweeping budget cuts under a Trump administration order. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

The DOD declined to comment to Fox News Digital on the matter. Fox News Digital has reached out to several defense agencies.

The DOD began its first round of layoffs as probationary employees at multiple agencies have been let go, the Federal News Network reported. 

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), which serves as the logistics and supply chain management arm of the DOD, laid off 100 probationary employees.

OPM'S SECOND EMAIL TO FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASKS WHAT THEY DID LAST WEEK — AND ADDS A NEW REQUIREMENT: REPORT

department of defense sign

A Department of Defense plaque is seen outside the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 6, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

"DLA released probationary employees consistent with the Department of Defense’s broader efforts to ensure resources are aligned with the department’s strategic objectives," an agency spokesman told the outlet. 

A Defense Health Agency (DHA) spokesman told Federal News Network that dismissals have been restricted to headquarters positions "that are administrative in nature."

"DHA is executing OSD [Office of the Secretary of Defense] guidance in accordance with the EO [executive order] regarding the dismissal of probationary employees," the agency said in a statement.

The staff reductions are part of a move by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut costs. 

