Florida

Deadly Florida carjacking: Person of interest arrested, another on the loose as plot thickens

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, connected to carjacking suspects' green Acura and suspect clothing arrested for unrelated crime, SCSO says

Details unraveling in the homicide investigation of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, of Homestead, Florida, as FOX 35 Orlando reports.

One person of interest has been arrested and another is wanted as investigators continue looking into the deadly armed carjacking in Florida that authorities say claimed the life of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, was arrested Friday afternoon by U.S. Marshals Services on an unrelated case, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office announced. Investigators noticed that Torres-Garcia was linked to a Green Acura that was involved in the carjacking, and that the man's Facebook profile picture showed him wearing the same outfit as a suspect seen in video of the incident.

Aguasvivas, 31, of Homestead, was carjacked April 11 at a busy Winter Springs intersection. Video captured by a witness showed a man dressed in a black hoodie and mask approaching the driver's side of the white 2017 Dodge Durango she was driving, displaying a weapon and then getting in the backseat. The Durango was closely followed by the green Acura, identified as the suspects' vehicle, as the two made a U-turn before the video ended.

Aguasvivas' body is presumed to have been the one found inside a burned SUV in Osceola County not long after the carjacking. 

Booking Jordanish Torres-Garcia

Jordanish Torres-Garcia was reportedly booked for an unrelated weapons charge from Puerto Rico, according to FOX 35 Orlando.  (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

"So to answer the question of why, if this is our shooter, why he would target her?" Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma asked during a Friday press conference. "I can't answer that question yet."

Suspect left, social media photo right

Carjacking suspect seen on the left, with the Facebook profile photo found by investigators.  (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

The homicide investigation of Aguasvivas also revealed a connection to Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, 27, a man she may have known. According to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Aguasvivas's brother Luis Fernando Abreu found Hernandez by looking into an iCloud account that revealed Hernandez may have been the last person Aguasvivas spoke to on the phone before she died. Abreu then called Hernandez over Facetime, took a screenshot of his face, and sent the image to investigators. Detectives matched the photo with Hernandez via a 2019 mugshot that was a 98.6% match, Lemma said.

A search warrant was obtained for the Casselberry home where Hernandez and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Monicsabel Romero Soto, live.  

Monicsabel Romero Soto SCSO shared photo

Monicsabel Romero Soto is the girlfriend of person of interest Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez. The two live together in Casselberry, SCSO said. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

"During the execution of the search warrant trafficking amounts of Fentanyl, money, and a firearm (not believed to be connected to the carjacking) were discovered," SCSO shared in the latest update.

Soto also allegedly accepted a "controlled delivery by Homeland Security Investigations containing three kilos of cocaine" at the time the search warrant was being executed, and was arrested in Osceola County.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez was possibly known by carjacking homicide victim Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas. He is a person of interest in the case.  (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Hernandez is still on the loose, and is being sought on an active warrant for fentanyl trafficking., Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477, where tips remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, or SCSO at 407-665-6650. 