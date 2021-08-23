Firefight at Kabul airport leaves one Afghan officer dead, German military says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Deadly shooting at Kabul airport’s north gate, German military says

Afghan security forces stationed at the Kabul international airport on Monday engaged in a firefight with "unknown attackers" that resulted in the death of one Afghan officer, the German military said on Twitter.

The reported shooting underscored the dangers international troops and fleeing Afghans continue to face in the city now controlled by the Taliban. The German military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. The Associated Press, citing the Germans, said that U.S. and German forces also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.

The U.S. Defense Department did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Henri brings heavy rains to much of Northeast US, knocks out power to 140,000 homes

Tropical Storm Henri packed a punch for the Northeast on Sunday and resulted in power outages across Rhode Island and flooding in nearby states, but the region was largely spared the worst-case scenario.

The storm is considered to be slow-moving and expected to impact the region throughout Monday, the Providence Journal reported. There were about 76,000 National Grid customers in the state without power as of Sunday afternoon, the paper reported. The report pointed out that the state was largely spared the worst possible outcome after it was downgraded from a hurricane prior to reaching the state’s coast.

When it made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, Henri had sustained winds of about 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. By late Sunday, Henri had sustained winds of about 30 mph as it moved across Connecticut toward the New York state line.

Antifa members throw explosives, disperse chemical spray in violent Portland riots

Members of Antifa clashed with right-wing protesters in Portland Sunday evening, according to reports.

"People are lighting fireworks and dispersing chemical spray," Portland authorities tweeted. "Those crossing line into criminal activity are subject to arrest. Some traffic lanes are being periodically affected."

In a separate tweet, officials warned drivers to avoid the area and told those engaged to leave the area and be peaceful.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Florida Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., joined host Steve Hilton on Sunday night’s "The Next Revolution" providing reaction to President Biden’s speech on the situation in Afghanistan and told Hilton the military is "chomping at the bit" to help people.

"Our Marines, our Rangers, nobody more capable than securing an airfield," Mast said. "but they shouldn’t have had to do that. The crisis was created by Joe Biden giving up the high ground. Giving up the most secure airport anywhere in this world in terms of being secured by military. …"

