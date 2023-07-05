DC suspect on the run after allegedly stealing 2 dogs, attempting to steal another

Washington, D.C., police are searching for suspects after two French bulldogs were stolen from their owner and in a separate incident a suspect attempted to steal a dog from another owner.

Police believe the two incidents are connected.

A victim was walking their dog on Monday at about 10:28 a.m. in the intersection at 7th and Maine Ave., SW when the suspect tried to steal her dog, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release. The suspect made an unsuccessful attempt to take the dog and assaulted the victim before running from the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim said she was walking her dog in the 400 Block of M St. SW when a male suspect approached her and asked if he could pet her dog, Fox 5 DC reported. She allowed him to pet her dog but attempted to walk away when she started to feel uncomfortable.

The suspect came from behind her and grabbed the leash as she was walking at the 700 block of Maine Ave. SW. The suspect and the victim struggled for control of the leash until witnesses yelled at him. He let go of the leash and fled toward the 800 block of 7th St SW.

A surveillance camera showed the suspect and the vehicle he escaped in. He is described as a black male between the ages of 14 and 17, about 5'10-5'11, police said. He was wearing a black ski mask, dark-colored shirt and shorts and sneakers.

In a similar incident that occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, the victim was walking two French bulldogs on V St. SW when a car stopped at the corner and three people exited the car and approached him, police said in the press release.

The victim said the suspects made small talk about the dogs — a year-and-a-half-old male named Uno and a five-month-old female named Cartier — before one of the suspects ordered him to surrender the dogs. When he refused, the suspect attacked him, and he fell to the ground. The suspect pulled out a handgun and told the victim, "I'll f---ing kill you," according to Fox 5 DC.

The suspect took the first dog off of the leash and grabbed the second dog, which was not on a leash, before fleeing in the vehicle.

Police are asking the public to help find the suspect and vehicle, and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.