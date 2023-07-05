Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
DC police searching for suspect who robbed store, hit officer with car

The suspect was last seen in a black Nissan Versa with an unknown Texas tag

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Washington, D.C., woman on Tuesday stole items from a store before hitting an officer who attempted to stop her with her car, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect stole merchandise from the establishment in the 2000 block of 8th Street, NW at about 10:10 a.m. An employee flagged down a uniformed reserve MPD officer in the area of what had happened. 

But when the officer attempted to stop the suspect, she drove her car into the officer and then fled the scene.

Police searching for suspect in DC

A Washington, D.C., woman on Tuesday stole items from a store before hitting an officer who attempted to stop her with her car. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The reserve officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was last spotted in a black Nissan Versa with an unknown Texas tag.

DC police SUV

The suspect was last spotted in a black Nissan Versa with an unknown Texas tag. (Getty)

A surveillance camera captured the suspect in photographs shared by police.

Police are searching for the suspect and are asking the public for help locating her. MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.