DC police searching for suspect who robbed store, hit officer with car

A Washington, D.C., woman on Tuesday stole items from a store before hitting an officer who attempted to stop her with her car, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect stole merchandise from the establishment in the 2000 block of 8th Street, NW at about 10:10 a.m. An employee flagged down a uniformed reserve MPD officer in the area of what had happened.

But when the officer attempted to stop the suspect, she drove her car into the officer and then fled the scene.

MARYLAND POLICE CHARGE DC MAN IN CARJACKING SPREE RESULTING IN DEATH OF MAN, 2 DOGS

The reserve officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was last spotted in a black Nissan Versa with an unknown Texas tag.

SUSPECTS WANTED AFTER D.C. BUSINESSES HIT WITH EXPLOSIVE DEVICES, MOLOTOV COCKTAIL: POLICE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A surveillance camera captured the suspect in photographs shared by police.

Police are searching for the suspect and are asking the public for help locating her. MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.