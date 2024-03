Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Detectives in Washington, D.C., were still working Monday morning to identify a suspect in the weekend shooting that left two dead and five people injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates one or more suspects intentionally opened fire at the victims around 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 7th Street and P Street Northwest, the Metropolitan Police Department said. No motive was immediately available.

Police identified the two victims who died at the scene as Anthony Brown, a 32-year-old Washington, D.C., resident, and 32-year-old Jay Lucks of Baltimore. No further information about the men was released.

Five other victims, three men and two women, were all found with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of P Street. All five were rushed to local hospitals. No details on their conditions were available.

Limited details were immediately available on the shooting, but police previously said at least one suspect with an average build and wearing a blue shirt and light-colored pants was seen fleeing on foot in the 700 block of P Street Northwest.

The area where the shooting unfolded is home to some of Washington, D.C.'s most popular restaurants, just blocks away from the Capitol One Arena.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone who spots the suspect or suspects, or has information on the shooting to contact police at 202-727-9099.

As of Monday, there have been 32 reported homicides in Washington, D.C., this year, a 32% drop from the 47 reported homicides in the city at this point last year.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.