DC police respond to stabbing outside Nationals Park as thousands pour out of stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington D.C. responded to a stabbing outside of Nationals Park following the conclusion of the Nationals vs. Giants baseball game on Sunday.

The Washington, D.C. Police Department said the stabbing occurred in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SE, and said that it is looking for a 20-year-old Black male who is 6 feet tall, skinny, and wearing a black mask, gray shirt, and dark jeans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say that he was last seen towards South Capitol & G Street, SE.