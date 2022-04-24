Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

DC police respond to stabbing outside Nationals Park as thousands pour out of stadium

DC stabbing happened after the Nationals vs. Giants game

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington D.C. responded to a stabbing outside of Nationals Park following the conclusion of the Nationals vs. Giants baseball game on Sunday.

The Washington, D.C. Police Department said the stabbing occurred in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SE, and said that it is looking for a 20-year-old Black male who is 6 feet tall, skinny, and wearing a black mask, gray shirt, and dark jeans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A pedestrian walks near Nationals Park on Tuesday July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

A pedestrian walks near Nationals Park on Tuesday July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Police say that he was last seen towards South Capitol & G Street, SE.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money