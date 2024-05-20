Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

DC police officer shot driving to work; 2 persons of interest detained in Maryland

Officer treated for non-life-threatening injuries

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
A police officer in Washington, D.C., was shot while driving to work on Monday, and two persons of interest were detained in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities said.

The officer was shot near 7th Street and Oglethorpe Street NW and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The site of the shooting was near the Fourth District police station at 6001 Georgia Avenue NW.

Police said the officer, who was driving their personal car and in plain clothes, saw another driver ahead of them driving erratically.

When the erratic driver abruptly stopped, one person got out of the car and fired at the officer, who remained in their own vehicle.

The injured officer got a partial license plate number from the suspect's car and was able to drive their own vehicle to the Fourth District police station for help, according to the department. The officer was then taken to an area hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

DC police cars at scene of shooting

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and drove to a nearby police station for help. (FOX5 DC WTTG)

Police used the partial plate to track the location of the suspect's car, which crashed while being pursued in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to police. Two persons of interest were detained.

DC police cars at scene of shooting

The circumstances leading to the shooting are unclear. (FOX5 DC WTTG)

Few details were provided about the injured officer, who police said was a captain with 18 years of law enforcement service.

suspect car on side

Police said two persons of interest were detained after their car crashed in Prince George's County, Maryland. (FOX5 DC WTTG)

Police did not provide any further details about the shooting or the persons of interest who were detained. The investigation is ongoing.