©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington DC

DC police chief resigns amid Trump pressure and crime data manipulation probe

Dozens of officers claimed higher-ups instructed them to downgrade DC crimes

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Washington, D.C., police chief Pamela Smith is resigning her position after just two and a half years on the job, she announced Monday.

Smith has faced intense pressure from President Donald Trump's administration, which took over the Metropolitan Police Department earlier this year and deployed federal law enforcement throughout the city.

"There comes a time when you just know it's time," Smith told Axios, which first reported her resignation.

"I am deeply humbled, grateful, and deeply appreciative of my time with the District of Columbia. Serving as Chief of Police has been the greatest honor of my career, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to Mayor Muriel Bowser for appointing me to this position and to the DC Council for their steadfast support throughout my tenure," she said in a statement.

PIRRO HAILS TRUMP'S DC CRIME CRACKDOWN AS 'BLUEPRINT' FOR AMERICA AFTER DRAMATIC RESULTS

Pamela Smith at an event

District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith, left, announced her plans to resign on Monday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Bowser praised Smith's work as police chief in her own statement on Monday, saying she weathered "attacks on our city's autonomy."

Smith has faced criticism from some D.C. residents who claim she has allowed MPD officers to assist federal agents in immigration enforcement, a claim she denies.

"We are not aligned with ICE. We do not, and have not since the crime emergency, worked alongside ICE," Smith told Axios. "[Social media] videos lend one aspect of what you see. If they show up, they show up. They're federal officers."

Smith has also faced controversy within her own department, with many rank-and-file officers accusing higher-ups of reclassifying crimes to make the city's crime data appear more benign.

As of October, roughly three dozen rank-and-file officers and detectives had lodged complaints with the Justice Department, as the city faces an investigation into whether crime statistics were intentionally misreported under the Trump administration.

BOWSER PUSHES POLICE RECRUITMENT, SAYS DC NEEDS 'HUNDREDS MORE' COPS AS TRUMP FEDERAL TAKEOVER NEARS END

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro speaks at a press conference alongside Police Chief Pamela Smith and Mayor Muriel Bowser.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, joined by Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 5. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to officers, MPD leadership had for months — and in some cases years — instructed subordinates to downgrade serious offenses. Some precinct-level reports are said to have contained as many as 150 potentially misclassified incidents in the Southeast D.C. Seventh District alone. In about half of those cases, supervisors later upgraded the charges.

HUNDREDS ARRESTED AS TRUMP’S WASHINGTON, DC, CRIME CRACKDOWN HITS FULL STRIDE

"I as the chief of police never, would ever say to anyone to alter stats," Smith said Monday.

DOJ probing claims DC police altered crime data, sources say Video

While city leaders and Democrats point to data showing violent crime is at a 30-year low, the DOJ and House Oversight Committee are probing whether those numbers are being masked by internal manipulation.

The DOJ’s criminal probe is being run out of D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office.

Fox News' David Spector contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
