DC mom investigated over infant son's disappearance stabbed to death by missing baby boy's father: police

A Washington, D.C., woman investigated, but never charged in the disappearance of her infant son nearly a year ago was stabbed to death on Wednesday, allegedly by the missing baby boy’s father, police said.

Officers responded to reports about a domestic dispute at about 2:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Benning Road NE to find 39-year-old Ladonia Boggs inside the residence.

The woman was suffering from an apparent stab wound. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and reported finding no signs consistent with life, and Boggs was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Fox 5 DC reported.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 44-year-old Carl Jones Wednesday night. He is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to Boggs’ death.

Boggs and Jones were the parents of missing infant Kyon Jones.

D.C. police have been seeking information on the baby, described as a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes, for nearly a year. He was just 2 months old when last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE around midnight on May 5, 2021. He was reported missing two days later.

When missing persons activist Henderson Long and a television crew arrived at the complex, the story took a twisted turn when the missing infant’s mother agreed to sit down for an on-camera interview.

Boggs stated she had fallen asleep with her son on her chest when she later "rolled over, and noticed the baby was unresponsive." "I noticed he wasn’t breathing no more, so I panicked," she said in the interview shared on Facebook Live. Boggs explained that she retrieved a blanket, placed the child "in his car seat and wrapped up and took it outside and disposed of it in the trash."

"And that’s what happened," the woman added.

The news crew and activist handed over the video to authorities, who said Boggs made similar admissions when she called to speak with detectives a day earlier.

In those conversations, she allegedly told investigators she had fallen asleep with the child "between her and a wall," but woke up to find her stomach on top of the unresponsive baby.

Police said she admitted to disposing of the baby in a dumpster. A search of a Virginia landfill outside of Richmond turned up empty, and a body was never recovered, though police presume the boy is dead.

Investigators found heated text exchanges between Boggs and the boy’s father at the time in which the woman claimed she regretted having the child, WTOP reported. The elder Jones said she had told him that the boy would be gone "for a long time" because D.C. Child and Family Services (CPS) took him, and court documents show that he reached out to the agency to try to confirm that information.

Court documents also allege Boggs initially admitted to being under the influence of hallucinogenic PCP, but she retracted her statement that she was high on the drug at the time of her arrest.

Boggs was arrested in May 2021 for the felony murder of her son but was not formally charged. Instead, she was charged with tampering with evidence and was later released into pretrial services. Her last court appearance was in November for a felony status conference, WDVM reported.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that Boggs was the only person of interest in the case of her son’s disappearance, WJLA reported.