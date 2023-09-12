Expand / Collapse search
Utah

Dash camera captures office chair smashing into car's windshield on interstate

Incident occurred on Interstate 15; another car may have run over object, propelled it backward

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
A car's dash camera captured the terrifying moment an office chair smashed into a family's windshield at high speeds.

The family was driving south on Interstate 15 in Utah when a broken piece of an office chair flew through the air, seemingly out of nowhere. 

"It happened all super, super quick," passenger Lily Eaton told local outlet KKTV.

The broken piece of furniture smashed into the windshield of the automobile, cracking the glass.

Six passengers were in the vehicle at the time, and the dash camera captured their terrified confusion before pulling over to gather their bearings.

The family originally believed the object had been some sort of rock before finding the broken furniture piece.

While the window did not completely shatter, it did send shards of broken glass into the vehicle and onto the family.

One passenger in the car suffered minor cuts from the shattered glass, but no one was critically injured.

Eaton speculated that the piece of the chair was shot out by another car running over it, propelling it backward.

"A car two cars over from us ran over it, and we’re assuming that when they hit it, it spat out from under their tire," Eaton told KKTV. "It went over the car next to us and onto our windshield."

The family immediately pulled over and called 911 to report the incident.

Eaton told the local outlet that while repairing the car would be a hassle, she is happy no one was seriously hurt.

