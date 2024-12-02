Expand / Collapse search
Trials

Daniel Penny returns to court for start of closing arguments in subway chokehold trial

Jordan Neely case resumes after Thanksgiving break

By Michael Ruiz , Grace Taggart Fox News
Ex-NYPD Lt. says Daniel Penny trial sets a 'bad precedent' for police officers Video

Ex-NYPD Lt. says Daniel Penny trial sets a 'bad precedent' for police officers

Former NYPD Lt. and U.S. Army veteran Dr. Darrin Porcher weighs in on the Daniel Penny trial ahead of closing arguments and over the precedent it sets for New Yorkers.

Daniel Penny's subway chokehold trial resumes Monday, with attorneys expected to begin their closing arguments after a break for Thanksgiving.

The 26-year-old architecture student and Marine Corps veteran faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter for the death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old mentally ill homeless man who was high on synthetic marijuana when he barged onto a subway car and started screaming threats at the passengers.

Neely had a warrant out for his arrest at the time, the case's final witness revealed before the defense rested its case – as well as a lengthy criminal history and schizophrenia. 

DANIEL PENNY DEFENSE RESTS AS FINAL WITNESS REVEALS JORDAN NEELY HAD OPEN WARRANT, DEFENDANT DOESN'T TESTIFY

Daniel Penny arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse building

Daniel Penny arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse building in New York City on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Closing arguments are set to begin in Penny’s trial on Monday, as the Marine veteran faces manslaughter charges for the 2023 chokehold death of Jordan Neely. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Responding officers questioned Penny – without telling him Neely had died – and then let him go. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office secured an indictment nearly two weeks later and Penny turned himself in.

A diverse cast of witnesses for the prosecution testified that Neely was scaring them with death threats in a subway outburst that went above and beyond the typical subway outbursts many members of the jury had witnessed before on the city's troubled public transit system.

Defense attorney Steven Raiser is expected to go first and spend around two hours giving his closing argument. Bragg's office gets the final word and declined to reveal how long it might take.

Once the arguments are over, Judge Maxwell Wiley is also expected to deliver thorough instructions to the jury before their deliberations after the defense raised many objections to how Bragg's office handled the case, which the judge acknowledged early on raised "bias" concerns.

DANIEL PENNY DEFENSE CALLS FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST TO WITNESS STAND: ‘THE CHOKEHOLD DID NOT CAUSE THE DEATH’

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on 8th Avenue and 42nd Street in Times Square, New York, in 2009.  (Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Prosecutors argue that Penny went too far when he put a belligerent, shouting Neely in a chokehold on a Manhattan subway car after he started screaming death threats.

Neely was Black and Penny is White, and prosecutors appeared to highlight the case's racial undertones in court, even though Penny is not accused of a hate crime. They allowed one witness to repeatedly describe Penny as "the White man" and another to call him a "murderer" despite there being no murder charges filed in connection with the case.

Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran also brought up the term "homicide," prompting Wiley to ask the jury to disregard the term, explaining that "homicide" means something different to a medical examiner than it does to a lawyer or a juror.

Witness Lauri Sitro testified that in 30 years of subway riding, she's seen a lot of unstable people, but this "felt different."

A witness speaks during the Daniel Peny trial into the chokehold death of Jordan Neely

A court sketch depicts Arethia Gittings giving testimony in Daniel Penny’s trial at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Penny, a Marine veteran, is on trial for the 2023 death of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway. (Jane Rosenberg)

"I was scared for my son," she testified under cross-examination. "It's not like you can take a 5-year-old and run to the next train. I felt very relieved when Daniel Penny had stopped him from moving around sporadically."

Sitro was not the only woman who told the court that Neely scared them when he barged onto the train, shouting threats and violently throwing his jacket. Several did, including Ivette Rosario, a teen straphanger who said she just wanted to "get away," and Arethia Gittings, who said she "was scared s---less" and remained at the scene to speak with responding officers.

Gittings testified that it did not look like Neely was going to give up as Penny and the other men held him down, that she was especially terrified by the encounter after enduring prior attacks on other subway cars and that it didn't look like Penny was applying pressure to Neely's neck but rather trying to hold him still as officers were on the way.

A witness speaks during the Daniel Peny trial into the chokehold death of Jordan Neely

A court sketch depicts Laurie Sitro giving testimony in Daniel Penny’s trial at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Penny, a Marine veteran, is on trial for the 2023 death of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway. (Jane Rosenberg)

"I came back to thank Mr. Penny for what he had done in that worst scenario," she testified.

Another female passenger to testify was Caedryn Schrunk, a Nike brand manager who said Neely boarded the train and immediately filled the car with the stench of "soiled sweatpants."

"I was scared that I was going to die in that moment," she told the court.

In addition to the manslaughter count, Penny faces a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide. The jurors must find Penny acted with "recklessness" to convict on manslaughter and "negligence" for the lesser charge.