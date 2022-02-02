Dangerous winter storm underway across US

A large and dangerous winter storm is currently underway across the central U.S., from Texas up into the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Many winter hazards will make travel difficult, if not impossible.

Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain will be ongoing today through Friday.

Snow totals of over a foot or more will be possible for millions of people while some places will get accumulating ice from Texas up into parts of the Ohio Valley.

Please stay alert of all the latest forecast details.

Not only will travel be disrupted, but widespread power outages can also be anticipated.

Temperatures will remain below freezing for several days as the arctic air settles in behind the storms.

Many areas will be 15-25 degrees below average.

On the warmer side of this system, ahead of the arctic front, heavy rainfall and flooding will be the issue from the southern Plains to the Northeast.

Some stronger storms will be possible along the central Gulf Coast.