Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Dangerous winter storm underway across US

Winter storm warnings have been issued across the country

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for February 2 Video

National weather forecast for February 2

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A large and dangerous winter storm is currently underway across the central U.S., from Texas up into the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Many winter hazards will make travel difficult, if not impossible.  

GROUNDHOG DAY: PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL'S PREDICTIONS OVER THE LAST 5 DECADES

U.S. winter weather alerts

U.S. winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain will be ongoing today through Friday.  

U.S. snow forecast

U.S. snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Snow totals of over a foot or more will be possible for millions of people while some places will get accumulating ice from Texas up into parts of the Ohio Valley

U.S. ice threat

U.S. ice threat (Credit: Fox News)

Please stay alert of all the latest forecast details.  

Not only will travel be disrupted, but widespread power outages can also be anticipated. 

U.S. temperature departure 

U.S. temperature departure  (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will remain below freezing for several days as the arctic air settles in behind the storms.  

Many areas will be 15-25 degrees below average.  

Southern rain forecast

Southern rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

On the warmer side of this system, ahead of the arctic front, heavy rainfall and flooding will be the issue from the southern Plains to the Northeast.  

Severe storm threat along the Gulf Coast

Severe storm threat along the Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some stronger storms will be possible along the central Gulf Coast. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money