Damari Perry: Mother, brother face new charges in gruesome murder of 6-year-old Chicago boy

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Chicago authorities on Wednesday formally charged the mother and brother of deceased 6-year-old Damari Perry with murder.

Jannie M. Perry, 38, and Jeremiah Perry, 20, each face charges of first-degree murder and are being held on $5 million and $3 million bond, respectively.

"As prosecutors considered the crime scene where Damari died, it became clear that this was a calculated plan against a small child," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a Wednesday statement. "Damari’s final minutes warrant the sentencing enhancements that accompany such ‘brutal and heinous’ circumstances."

The pair also face charges of aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body, conspiracy, aggravated domestic battery, concealment of a homicidal death, endangering the life or health of a child, abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice. Jannie Perry also faces one count of failure to report the death or disappearance of a child under 13 years old.

Three family members have been accused of forcing Damari into a cold shower on Dec. 30 – where they made him stay until he threw up and passed out. Then they allegedly failed to call anyone for assistance.

He died – and they allegedly dumped him near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, in January, according to local authorities . The boy's family is accused of lying to police and reporters when they claimed the boy went missing on Jan. 5 after his 16-year-old sister brought him to a party in Skokie, Illinois, and lost sight of him.

Officials discovered the 6-year-old's remains on Jan. 8.

Jannie's and Jeremiah's "stunning failure to seek medical attention demonstrates their intent to end Damari’s life," Rinehart said.

"Transporting and burning the body as part of a cover up also warranted the additional serious charges we filed today," he continued.

In a gruesome press release, the Lake County Coroner's Office announced that the pending cause of death is hypothermia – but also described other injuries they found on the child.

Damari is believed to have frozen to death before his partially burned body suffered "charring," according to Coroner David Pastrick. Authorities said they discovered him naked and wrapped in a plastic trash bag.

Dr. Zhou Wang, who conducted the postmortem exam, found scattered bruising on the boy's right leg, "extremely cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs," Pastrick said in a statement.

A grand jury found evidence in the case to be "exceptionally brutal and heinous," allowing prosecutors to seek life sentences. Prosecutors may seek up to 60 years alone for charges of dismembering a human body after evidence presented in court showed Jannie and Jeremiah attempted to burn Damari's body after killing him.

The pair is scheduled for arraignments on Feb. 7.

"Our prosecutors have worked weekends and nights to find the truth of this awful case," Rinehart said Wednesday. "I must commend the dedication of Chief Scheller, Chief Levi, the victim advocates at the Children’s Advocacy Center and the detectives with North Chicago Police Department for their countless hours in this important matter."

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services previously launched two investigations into Damari's family prior to his death , according to local reports – including one in which his mother was accused of making harmful threats, an allegation later ruled unfounded.

Damari's mother, Jannie Perry, lost custody of all six of her children, including Damari, who was born into the foster care system, in 2015. She regained custody of all of them two years later, according to DCFS documents obtained by CBS 2 Chicago .

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.