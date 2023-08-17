'Cult mom' Lori Vallow to be extradited to Arizona

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has approved so-called "cult mom" Lori Vallow's extradition from Idaho to The Grand Canyon State, according to local news.

Vallow, 50, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on July 31 for murdering her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, in September 2019 and for conspiring to murder her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell, in October 2019.

Hobbs' office confirmed to FOX 10 Phoenix on Wednesday that she has signed and sent an extradition request to Idaho, where Vallow is currently serving her sentence for murder, conspiracy to murder and grand theft after she stole her deceased children's Social Security benefits.

Vallow is also charged with conspiring to murder her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona in 2019 prior to her kids' disappearances and deaths.

Authorities in Gilbert, Arizona, also believe Vallow conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to shoot her niece's ex-husband Brandon Bordeaux on Oct. 2, 2019, just weeks before Tammy died, as FOX 10 Phoenix first reported.

Bordeaux, who testified against Vallow in the Idaho murder trial, told investigators that someone in a gray Jeep Wrangler parked in his driveway and attempted to shoot him as he drove home from the gym that morning, according to FOX 10.

Little did Bordauex know at the time, the suspected attempt on his life would be one in a series of bizarre murders and murder attempts tied to Vallow and Chad Daybell throughout Arizona and Idaho, where she lived with Daybell in 2019 prior to their marriage and arrests.

Vallow and Daybell first met in 2018 at a Preparing a People conference and shared the belief that they had been married in a past life. They also believed that people emit light or dark spirits — sometimes so dark that certain people could be considered zombies, Vallow prosecutor Lindsey Blake said at Vallow's murder trial, according to FOX 10.

The killings began in July 2019, when Alex Cox allegedly shot Lori Vallow's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, to death in Arizona, claiming self-defense. Two months later, in September 2019, Tylee and J.J. went missing for months. Cox died later that year of an apparent blood clot in December 2019.

On Oct. 9, 2019, a masked gunman appeared outside Tammy Daybell's home as she was getting home from work and fired multiple times, Blake said at Vallow's trial, according to FOX 10. Ten days after the first attack, on Oct. 19, 2019, Tammy died of asphyxiation, though a medical examiner initially listed her cause of death as cardiac arrest.

Vallow and Chad Daybell married in Hawaii in November 2019 while Vallow's two children were still missing.

In June 2020, investigators found J.J. and Tylee's bodies buried on Chad Daybell's Rexburg, Idaho, property. J.J. had been wrapped in plastic and died of asphyxiation by a plastic bag over his dead. Tylee's manner of death remains unknown, as her body was dismembered, and remains were burned before she was buried, prosecutors revealed during the trial.