Crash outside White House security barrier leaves 1 dead: Police

A crash happened Saturday evening outside the White House, leaving one person dead, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday night to reports of a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Ave Northwest in Washington, D.C.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle crashed into a security barrier around the White House complex.

The incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by the police department's Major Crash Investigations Unit.