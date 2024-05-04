Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Crash outside White House security barrier leaves 1 dead: Police

One man was pronounced dead at the scene

Landon Mion
Published
A crash happened Saturday evening outside the White House, leaving one person dead, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday night to reports of a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Ave Northwest in Washington, D.C.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

DC police SUV

A crash happened Saturday evening outside the White House, leaving one person dead. (Getty Images)

The vehicle crashed into a security barrier around the White House complex.

The incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by the police department's Major Crash Investigations Unit.