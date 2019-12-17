Courthouse lawn Nativity scene brings controversy to Iowa city after removal

A southern Iowa city has come under fire for moving a courthouse lawn Nativity scene.

Angry residents packed a raucous Centerville City Council meeting Monday night to say their Christian values were under attack and to demand the Nativity scene’s return to the Appanoose County Courthouse, KCCI-TV reported.

One of those residents, Kathy Perry, told the council, "I feel like the council members that were involved with this, that did have a say, were cowards," according to the station.

The station reported that Perry was nearly ejected after becoming confrontational.

The Nativity scene, which went on display at the courthouse on Nov. 18, was removed Dec. 9 after city officials got a complaint about having a religious display on government property, KCCI reported. It was shipped two blocks away to a private lot near a church.

"We do not rule by majority, because if there was one person that lived in Centerville, then we have to represent them as well, even if it does not agree with your particular (view)," Council Member Jay Dillard said, according to the station.

A petition demanding the Nativity scene’s return to the courthouse has gathered more than 1,000 signatures, KCCI reported.

Resident Beau Reeves said at the meeting that he was an atheist and that he supported moving the Nativity scene. "I shouldn't have to see Baby Jesus on the courthouse lawn," he said, according to the station.

The meeting ended without a vote on the matter by the City Council. It was listed on the meeting agenda as a discussion item only.

“I think it's safe to say for the next nine days, the Nativity scene is going to stay where it is,” City Administrator Jason Fraser said, according to the Associated Press.