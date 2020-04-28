Coronavirus tribute: Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels to fly over northeastern US

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Residents in the northeastern U.S. will be treated today to a joint flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy's Blue Angels in honor of the first responders and essential workers who are continuing to perform their duties during the coronavirus outbreak.

A map released by the Thunderbirds indicates that both teams will first cross over the George Washington Bridge between New Jersey and New York City around noon ET, before flying over the city’s other boroughs, Long Island and Connecticut.

Then the teams will head to south for a similar display in and around the cities of Trenton, N.J., Philadelphia, Pa., and Wilmington, Del., starting at 1:45 p.m. ET.

“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.” Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell said earlier this week. “We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19.”

Caldwell will serve as Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover, which was given the social media hashtag #AmericaStrong.

Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader, praised the dedication of those on the front lines and said it is an honor to highlight their perseverance and sacrifice.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” he said in a statement. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

These missions are some of several planned for the upcoming weeks, according to both teams.

Fox News' Nick Givas and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.