Christian satire site CEO offers $100,000 in coronavirus relief help

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Babylon Bee, a self-described "Christian News Satire" website that often pokes fun at political figures, didn't stop delivering the popular humor amid the coronavirus pandemic and its CEO is offering help.

And that's not satire.

Seth Dillon, the site's CEO and co-founder of Disrn.com, made the announcement on Twitter about a growing $100,000 relief fund for people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He later confirmed it in an interview.

KANYE WEST, CHICK-FIL-A PARTNER WITH LA DREAM CENTER TO SERVE 300K MEALS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“These unemployment numbers are absolutely insane,” Dillon told Faithwire. “So what we wanted to do was reach out and say, ‘Hey, look, we’ve asked for your support many times in the past. Now we wanna be here for you.’”

As one example, he tweeted, "Like everyone else, I really need a haircut and I can't get one. That means barbers need income. Any barbers or hairdressers following me? Send me your Venmo."

The emails are "rolling in" he said. "So many people are struggling. Please be patient with us. We'll reply to everyone and get money out to as many of you as we can!"

FLORIDA MEN HELP FOSTER FAMILIES AMID CORONAVIRUS: ‘JUST A WAY TO BLESS THEM’

In January, the Bee came under fire from a CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan for the "spread of clickbait and misinformation."

Dillon told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" it is ironic that CNN personalities are some of the site's foremost critics.

"Everything is irony," Dillon told Carlson. "How funny is it that CNN is coming after us for spreading disinformation?"

In response to O'Sullivan, the Bee posted a satirical headline "claiming" the network was angry with them because "the Internet is only big enough for one Fake News site."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Dillon defended his publican, saying they take shots at President Trump and Christianity, despite critics calling it a conservative version of The Onion.