Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Peace is the prize

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump snubbed by Nobel committee despite brokering peace deal in Gaza

- HUGH HEWITT: Two years later, the world still fails to grasp Israel's 10/7 horror

- Hollywood star warns antisemitism could lead to another 9/11

TOP STORY: Hamas agreed to a Trump-brokered peace deal to end the Gaza war and release hostages, but the Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado instead of President Trump. In the deal's first phase, Israel will withdraw to agreed lines as hostages are freed, possibly as soon as Monday. Despite widespread support for the coveted prize, which was awarded early Friday, Trump did not join former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Woodrow Wilson and Theodore Roosevelt as a Nobel laureate.

VIDEO: Fox News Digital spoke with Cornell law professor William Jacobson, founder of the Equal Protection Project, following the two-year remembrance of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. WATCH HERE:

VIEW FROM HUGH: Columnist Hugh Hewitt argues that any discussion of the Israel–Hamas war must begin by remembering the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led invasion of Israel, which killed over 1,100 people, wounded 5,000, and took 250 hostages. Comparing the assault to Pearl Harbor in scale, he defends Israel’s military response as extraordinarily restrained and humanitarian, and condemns Western critics for ignoring Hamas’s barbarism.

TRUTH FROM TINSELTOWN: An Emmy Award-winning actress and pro-Israel advocate warned Americans that if they don’t speak out against rising antisemitism and anti-West propaganda following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks in Israel, the United States could face another 9/11. Click here to find out who this brave actress is and read her full remarks.

DEMONSTRATION OF HATE: Anti-Israel protesters in the U.K. went ahead with their demonstration in Trafalger Square, disregarding pleas from the government and police to cancel the event after a deadly synagogue attack in Manchester on Yom Kippur. The event came despite British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plea to protesters to reconsider and to "respect the grief of British Jews this week."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Ohad Ben Ami, who spent nearly 500 days in captivity after being kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023, pleads for the world to secure the release of the remaining 48 captives in Gaza, and expresses gratitude to the only man he believes can broker a deal.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "In this past year, no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump. While many have spoken eloquently about peace, he has achieved it." Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the families of hostages and terror victims formed after Oct. 7.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here