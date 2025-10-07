Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

CoolKicks founder arrested after $500K worth of stolen Nike merchandise found at warehouse: police

CoolKicks said the company was in 'complete shock' to learn it had received stolen merchandise

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Homeland Security officers arrest 475 illegal migrants at Hyundai facility Video

Homeland Security officers arrest 475 illegal migrants at Hyundai facility

The raid in Georgia was Homeland Security Investigation's largest single site operation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The founder of a popular sneaker and apparel retail company was arrested last week after authorities allegedly discovered thousands of stolen Nike items during a raid in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers executed a search warrant Thursday at the CoolKicks warehouse in Santa Monica, working alongside several law enforcement agencies.

Investigators reportedly recovered more than 2,100 pairs of Nike shoes and 150 cartons of Nike apparel valued at approximately $500,000.

FORMER MIAMI HEAT EMPLOYEE CHARGED FOR SELLING $2M IN STOLEN GEAR

Police arrest Coolkicks founder after discovery of $500,000 in stolen Nike shoes and apparel at LA warehouse.

CoolKicks founder Adeel Shams, 34, was arrested after authorities allegedly uncovered $500,000 worth of stolen Nike merchandise in a Los Angeles warehouse raid. (LAPD)

Adeel Shams, 34, the founder of CoolKicks, was arrested at the scene and booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He has since been released from custody, according to jail records.

In a social media post, CoolKicks said news of the stolen merchandise it had purchased was a "complete shock" to the company.

BRAZEN BLUE STATE JEWELRY STORE HEIST CAUGHT ON CAMERA AS ARMED MOB MAKES OFF WITH $1M IN MERCHANDISE: POLICE

Police arrest Coolkicks founder after discovery of $500,000 in stolen Nike shoes and apparel at LA warehouse.

At CoolKicks, on Melrose Avenue, in Los Angeles, CA, there are more than 2,000 shoe options, with the majority being Nike. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"We entered into this purchase in good faith, as we always have—committed to running an honest business built on integrity and trust," the statement read.

The company also said that no allegations have been made suggesting the products were counterfeit.

The raid occurred while CoolKicks was livestreaming an auction on the WhatNot platform. Shams, who was on camera at the time, appeared startled and asked whether he was the victim of a swatting incident.

Police arrest Coolkicks founder after discovery of $500,000 in stolen Nike shoes and apparel at LA warehouse.

An employee at sneaker store CoolKicks, on Melrose Avenue, in Los Angeles, California, wears a chain with the company logo, photographed Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shams is scheduled to appear in court later this month. The investigation remains ongoing.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue