Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Convicted NXIVM cult leader's defense accuses FBI of evidence tampering

Convicted NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere is serving a 120-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Attorney Alan Dershowitz calls for hearing on alleged FBI evidence tampering in NXIVM case Video

Attorney Alan Dershowitz calls for hearing on alleged FBI evidence tampering in NXIVM case

Experts for former NXIVM leader and convicted sex trafficker Keith Raniere's defense say photos used to convict him were tampered with.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Expert cybercrime analysts for a convicted sex trafficker say evidence for some of the most shocking charges against him was tampered with and planted on storage drives that were supposed to be in secure FBI custody, according to court documents.

NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere, 64, is serving a 120-year sentence at a federal prison in Tuscon, Arizona. Prosecutors said he recruited women and girls into a sex cult disguised as a self-help organization. He had an "inner circle" of "slaves" and "masters." Some of the women branded Raniere's initials on their bodies. Prosecutors allege he held a domestic servant captive in a room for nearly two years.

One survivor, India Oxenberg, told the FOX News True Crime Podcast she endured "dehumanizing" treatment, including "repeated molestation and rape" before she and her mother escaped the cult.

The FBI declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

FOUNDER OF SELF-HELP GROUP NXIVM, KEITH RANIERE, SENTENCED TO 120 YEARS FOR SEX TRAFFICKING

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere, the ex-leader of NXIVM, was convicted in 2019 of seven counts that included racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking.  (YouTube           )

In addition to the abuse against adult victims, federal prosecutors charged that Raniere was 45 and a child victim, identified only as "Camila," was 15 when he took photos of her and sexually abused her. 

Raniere's lead attorney, Joseph Tully, told Fox News Digital the evidence used to convict his client of the "most heinous" charges — child pornography and child exploitation — was "provably" doctored and planted by the FBI.

"If I could just have a hearing, I could just show the world that, as outrageous as it seems, that this tampering did happen, and it did happen while in FBI custody," he said. 

At issue are dozens of photographs on a memory card and hard drive that defense experts say had their timestamps altered, allegedly making it look like a young woman was under the age of consent at the time they were taken. Between April 2019 and June 2019, additional photos allegedly appeared on the FBI's forensic report, according to court filings.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Alan Dershowitz, the prominent constitutional lawyer, is not part of Raniere's team but consulted with his attorneys after learning of the allegations of FBI malfeasance.

He told Fox News Digital that if Raniere's experts are correct, it would amount to "a staggering government act of misconduct." If the allegations prove true, it could affect other cases.

SEX CULT CONVICT KEITH RANIERE'S FORMER NEIGHBORS 'TERRIFIED' AFTER DOCUMENTARY CLAIMS HE POISONED WOMEN IN NY HOME

NXIVM

The NXIVM Executive Success Programs sign outside the office at 455 New Karner Road April 26, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. Keith Raniere, founder of NXIVM, was arrested by the FBI in Mexico in March 2018.  (Amy Luke/Getty Images)

SEX CULT MEMBERS DETAIL FORCED KISSES, BRANDING

He said the late introduction of charges involving a child tipped the scale in favor of the prosecution.

"They had an alleged very, very, very weak case against the defendant, very weak. He easily could have won the case, and then, at the last minute, they ‘discovered’ a photograph of a female, naked, who they claim was underage," he told Fox News Digital in an interview. "Now, once you introduce into evidence anything involving an underage female, the case is over."

Another defendant almost immediately took a plea deal, he said. Four other co-defendants eventually chose to plead out, too.

Read the affidavit of Dr. Kiper:

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

But defense experts, in a series of declarations filed in federal court last month, now say the photographs were taken when the woman was above the age of consent and then tampered with to make it look like they had been done earlier.

"Why shouldn't we have a hearing? And this doesn't only involve Mr. Raniere. It involves every American," Dershowitz said. "When you have somebody in jail, who is there as a result of tampered with government evidence, it's the Soviet Union. It's Iran. It's China. It's not the United States of America."

NICKI CLYNE DEFENDS NXIVM SEX CULT LEADER KEITH RANIERE, CALLS HIM HER FORMER 'PARTNER' FOR 'OVER A DECADE'

Clare Bronfman, an heiress of the Seagram's liquor empire, arrives for a hearing on charges in relation to the Albany-based organization Nxivm at the United States Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn at New York

Clare Bronfman, an heiress of the Seagram's liquor empire, arrives for a hearing on charges related to the Albany-based organization NXIVM at the United States Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., July 25, 2018. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the defense experts' findings. The U.S. Attorney's Office that handled the case declined to comment. A response is not due in court until Jan. 27.

It's unclear why the FBI or federal prosecutors would allegedly frame Raniere, but Tully, who wrote a 2018 book about corruption in the criminal justice system, said his client had extremely wealthy enemies and was just unpopular.

"They wanted to ‘get him,'" he told Fox News Digital. "When the popular kid in school wants to make one of the poorer kids who has holes in his shoes the laughingstock of the school, they do it. And that sort of human behavior doesn’t change when those kids grow up and get their law degree and want to become prosecutors."

Newsweek first reported the allegations in late December, but Raniere has still not received a hearing nearly a month later.

Allison Mack

Actress Allison Mack arrives at the United States Eastern District Court May 4, 2018, after a bail hearing for sex trafficking charges filed against her in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The actress known for her role on "Smallville" was charged with sex trafficking, along with alleged cult leader Keith Raniere. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

"And the government is desperate not to have a hearing," Dershowitz said. "They do not want the public record to show that seven experts, including some who worked for the FBI, who they use to get convictions against people, are now saying that this was a tampered piece of evidence."

Raniere's defense lawyers are asking for a new trial. In a court filing, they alleged that the "government knowingly used doctored evidence to secure a conviction" based on the conclusions of seven of their experts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Raniere billed himself as a wellness guru, and his program attracted prominent women to his orbit, including actress Allison Mack and Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman, both of whom were convicted of lesser charges. Critics called NXIVM a cult centered on sex trafficking and abuse.

A central allegation in the racketeering case against Raniere was that he had a sexual relationship with "Camila," the alleged 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

WATCH: NXIVM cult survivor recounts mental, physical abuse

NXIVM cult survivor recounts mental, physical abuse Video

Dr. Richard Kiper, a leading expert and former FBI agent who specialized in cybersecurity and digital evidence, wrote in a 59-page affidavit that while reviewing the case for the defense, he "discovered specific actions that were taken to manually alter the evidence" and support the prosecution's allegations.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

"In my 20 years serving as an FBI agent, I have never observed or claimed that an FBI employee tampered with evidence, digital or otherwise," he wrote. "But in this case, I strongly believe the multiple, intentional alterations to the digital information I have discovered constitute evidence manipulation."

Related Topics