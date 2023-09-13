Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante captured in Pennsylvania nearly 2 weeks after prison escape

Danelo Cavalcante has been captured alive in Pennsylvania after he escaped from Chester County Prison and eluded authorities for nearly two weeks, state police announced Wednesday morning.

Swarms of heavily armed police were seen holding a perimeter in the South Coventry Township area late Tuesday into Wednesday. It was unclear where law enforcement ultimately pinned down the fugitive.

State police and U.S. Border Patrol teams caught Cavalcante near the home where he stole a .22-caliber rifle with a mounted scope and flashlight from an open garage on Monday night, a law enforcement source told Fox News. Cavalcante had fled from the homeowner, who shot at the escapee with his pistol.

Pennsylvania State Police had warned residents to stay inside, lock their doors and secure their cars. Officials had said Cavalcante was armed and "extremely dangerous."

Over 500 law enforcement officers from state, local and federal agencies were involved in the search for Cavalcante. Much of the search covered difficult, wooded terrain.

The manhunt forced several school districts to close for multiple days as residents remained on edge.

Cavalcante, 34, broke out of a Chester County facility Aug. 31. Officials released video of Cavalcante's escape last week, showing the convicted killer crab-walking up a wall. Officials say he then pushed through razor wire, ran across the roof, scaled another fence and pushed through more razor wire before leaving the prison.

Cavalcante was awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend 38 times in front of her children in 2021. He was also wanted for killing a man in Brazil in 2017 over a debt the victim owed him for repairing a vehicle. He was allegedly in the U.S. illegally.

His sister, Eleni Cavalcante, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and faces possible deportation over "some immigration issues," police said Sunday, adding that she was not cooperating with authorities.

Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline released a joint statement following the end of the "nightmare" manhunt, saying that immediate changes have been made to the Chester County Prison.

"Chester County Prison officials have made some immediate changes to bolster security in the prison, have brought in security contractors to make permanent changes to the exercise yards, and are reviewing and - where needed - changing procedures for both security measures and communication to residents who live close to the prison."

The commissioners also thanked law enforcement, the community, businesses and school districts for their support through the search.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.