Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania prison guard who missed killer Danelo Cavalcante's escape is fired

Federal law enforcement officials are assisting in the search for Cavalcante

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Authorities still searching for convicted murderer in Pennsylvania Video

Authorities still searching for convicted murderer in Pennsylvania

FOX News correspondent Nate Foy has the latest details on the search underway for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante on 'Special Report.'

The Pennsylvania prison guard who missed convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison on the morning of Aug. 31 has been fired.

Chester County Spokesperson Michelle Bjork told Fox News Digital that the unnamed prison guard was fired on Thursday and worked at the prison for 18 years as a correction officer. The corrections officer was on duty in the watchtower at the Chester County Prison when Cavalcante was seen on surveillance video crab-walking a wall in the exercise yard.  

"We can confirm that the corrections officer on duty when Danelo Calvalcante escaped was terminated yesterday afternoon. He was an 18-year veteran of the prison," Bjork said.

He then went on to push through razer wire, run across the roof, scale another fence, and push through more razer wire before leaving the prison.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE SAY ESCAPED KILLER DANELO CAVALCANTE SPOTTED RUNNING

Danelo Cavalcante

Acting Warden of Chester County Prison, Howard Holland released video of Cavalcante's escape from the prison during a Wednesday press conference, which shows the convicted killer crab walking up a wall. (Chester County DA)

Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

During a press conference on Friday, Lt. Col. George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police said that Cavalcante was spotted again on a trail camera at the Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

"I believe he becomes more desperate. I believe he has always been very dangerous and I've said that from the start. He's already murdered two people — one in Brazil and one here in a very brutal manner," Bivens said. "He's a very dangerous individual and he remains so."

Cavalcante was spotted again on Friday just north of Longwood Gardens on E. Street Rd and Conservatory Rd.

Longwood Gardens is closed "until further notice," according to a message on its website.

POLICE SECURING ZONE AROUND ESCAPED MURDERER AFTER HE WAS SPOTTED ON TRAILCAM AT PA BOTANICAL GARDEN

Pennsylvania murderer seen in new image

Police on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, unveiled a new image of Danelo Souza Cavalcante, 34, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania. (WPVI via APTN)

During a press conference on Wednesday, officials said Cavalcante's prison escape was similar to the May 19 escape of Igor Bolt at the same prison.

Bolt was located by a jail tower officer within five minutes of his escape and was taken back into custody. On Aug. 31, Cavalcante wasn't located by a tower officer when he escaped.

Pennsylvania escaped convict is playing 'adult hide 'n seek', says fmr US Marshals commander Video

After the May escape, a number of security consultants were brought in and improvements were made, such as additional razor wire intended to block access to the roof.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante on trail cam

Cavalcante was spotted on a trail cam Monday night at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square as he squeezed his way through a wooded area to evade capture. (Pennsylvania State Police)

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.