Convicted Colorado killer Chris Watts’ home to be auctioned

The Colorado home of Chris Watts, who was sentenced in November for killing his pregnant wife and two children, will be put up for auction later this year.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Saratoga trail in Frederick will be sold to the highest bidder on April 17, Times-Call reported, citing a notice posted in December by the Weld County Public Trustee. Watts, who bought the house in 2013 for $392,709, owes $349,938.09 after failing to pay principal and interest.

The property was valued at $484,399 in 2018.

Watts appeared on the front porch of the home in August pleading for the safe return of his wife, Shannan Watts, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, who were reported missing on Aug. 13. Two days later, he was arrested in their murders.

Watts eventually confessed but claimed to investigators he had only murdered his wife, who was pregnant with their son, in “a rage” when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters when he told her he wanted to separate. Prosecutors called Watts' account "a flat-out lie" and said Watts smothered his daughters to death and that Bella had “fought back for her life.” He then strangled his wife.

Watts was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in November after pleading guilty to the murder charges.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in exchange for Watts’ guilty plea.