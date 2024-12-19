Congress battles over looming government shutdown and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day...

TOP 3

1. Trump issues new spending bill demands.

2. Christian school shooting victims identified.

3. Amazon workers walk off the job.

MAJOR HEADLINES

FACING JUSTICE – Accused Ivy League killer expected to end legal fight, waive extradition. Continue reading …

‘CLEARLY SUSPECT’ – NYC mayor hammers Biden-Harris admin over the timing of indictment. Continue reading …

DRAIN THE SWAMP – DOGE Caucus leader pitches first bill to slash wasteful government spending. Continue reading …

MAJOR COLLISION – Train derails after hitting tractor-trailer then collides with city building. Continue reading …

TROUBLED WATERS – Chaotic moment before cruise passenger's death caught on video. Continue reading ...

--

POLITICS

POWER PLAY – Republicans' new Trump card for the 2026 midterms after sweeping election victory. Continue reading …

'FORWARD-THINKING FRAMEWORK’ – Experts praise Congress' highly-anticipated AI report. Continue reading …

MOVING ON – Paris Hilton-backed bill aimed at stopping abuse heads to Biden's desk. Continue reading …

PUSH TO START – Trump aims to roll back Biden's EV push: How it would affect consumers. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

MAKING AN IMPACT – Trump may have 'broken' Trudeau government in transition period. Continue reading …

'I TOLD YOU SO’ – Colorado official livid after suspected migrant gang apprehended in home invasion. Continue reading …

CLEAR COVERAGE – ABC, CBS and NBC 'almost uniformly negative' about Trump’s Cabinet, study finds. Continue reading …

'NEVER QUITE GOT THE POINT' – NYT columnist throws in towel on 'Never Trump' label. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAN GAINOR – Liberal media has defended this nonsensical war on words. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – How long will Democrats' exile from the White House last? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

LIFTING THE LID – Pain reliever you likely have in your cabinet should be ‘carefully considered.’ Continue reading …

‘I LOVE HIM’ – President-elect Trump's eldest granddaughter Kai shares celebrity crush. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on festive flavors, seasonal sales, historic heroes? Take the quiz here …

TIS THE SEASON – Having a Christmas gathering this year? The feast will cost more this year. Continue reading …

CASTLE CONFECTION – Woman spins gingerbread magic. See video …

WATCH

PATTY MORIN – The Trump team is 'moving so quickly' to address border crisis. See video …

RYAN, MELISSA BEELER – Husband takes on wife's dare to dress up as character from beloved holiday classic in NYC. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning!