Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump, 17, shares celebrity crush: 'I'm blushing'

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump blushed as she revealed her celebrity crush in a new video that she shared on her YouTube channel.

In a clip titled "Get to know me better…Q&A," the 17-year-old, who is the oldest grandchild of the 78-year-elect, answered questions from her fans on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

Near the beginning of the Q&A, one social media user asked, "Celebrity crush?"

Before responding, Kai asked for her phone, noting she "had to look up" her celebrity crush. Upon glancing at the screen, she said, "Oh my God, I know. Why do I need my phone? His name is Drew Starkey. Do you guys know him — ‘Outer Banks?’"

"All right, my celebrity crush — Drew Starkey from ‘Outer Banks.’ I love him, so yeah, that’s my celebrity crush."

"I'm gonna blush right now!" Kai added as her cheeks turned red, and she fanned herself with her hand.

In the Netlix teen mystery adventure drama, Starkey, 31, plays Rafe Cameron, the troubled older brother of Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) and Wheezie Cameron (Julia Antonelli). The actor has starred in "Outer Banks" since 2020.

Starkey has previously sparked dating rumors with his "Hellraiser" co-star Odessa A'Zion, 24.

During Kai's Q&A, she fielded several questions about Trump, who is the incoming 47th President of the United States after winning the 2024 presidential election.

"I'm gonna blush right now!" — Kai Trump

Like her grandfather, Kai is an avid golfer. In August, the teenager gave her verbal commitment to attend the University of Miami, where she will play on the college's golf team and study business.

While answering fans' questions, one follower asked, "Who's better at golf? You or your grandpa?"

"So I can't really answer that one just because, you know, I respect my grandpa. But I say every we're pretty 50/50, I mean, depends on the day," she replied.

Kai also shared the story of her "most embarrassing moment" with Trump. "I brought one of my guy friends to play golf, and [Trump] goes, ‘Oh my God, look at how handsome your boyfriend is.’"

"And I got so embarrassed because, like, he has a girlfriend," Kai said of her friend. "That was just awkward. That's my most embarrassing moment ever."

One social media user asked, "What are some things your grandfather has taught you? Or what about him inspires you?"

"He’s taught me to never give up, and if I have a dream, always try to achieve that dream and never stop trying because one day, it will happen," Kai said.

"And he’s president of the United States again, so never give up on your dreams," she added.

Responding to another question, Kai explained that her "most special experience" with her grandfather was being by his side when he won the presidential election on Nov. 5.

In photos and videos that she shared on her social media platforms at the time, Kai was seen attending Trump's election watch party at his Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida with her family.

"I feel like it was really crucial for everyone around the world and to be there with him and be older and understand how important it was for him to win, I think that was really special," Kai said.

The high school junior also shared how she reacted when her grandfather won the election, triumphing over his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"My first reaction was I was just so proud of him because it was really important that he won," Kai said. "After he won Pennsylvania, I actually, like, started breaking down in tears just because of how proud [I was] of my family and of him."

Days after Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally in Pennsylvania on July13, Kai made her first major public appearance when she took the stage as a speaker during the Republican National Convention. In her video, Kai was asked how she felt when she gave the speech.

"I wasn't really as nervous just because I felt like after my grandpa got shot, I felt like I had to do it," she recalled. "I just spoke from the heart. And when you speak from the heart, it's easy."

"It was really an incredible experience and definitely something I'm going to remember forever," Kai added.

In addition to her fans, Elon Musk, who Trump tapped to lead the new Department of Government Effiency with Vivek Ramaswamy, and Kai's father Donald Trump Jr. also asked her questions on X during the Q&A.

Kai was puzzled over Musk's query after the Tesla founder referred to the term "PvP game." PvP is an abbreviation for player versus player, which is a video gaming mode in which players compete against each other.

Musk wrote, "Question on X will generate interesting responses. This is a PvP game."

"What does that mean?" she asked. "What's a PvP? I don't know what that means. Do you guys know what it means?"

Trump Jr. teased his daughter with his question, asking, "How awesome is your dad? Love Dad."

"He's all right," Kai joked. "I mean, I don't know. He's OK."

"No, I love you a lot, Dad," she added.

Trump Jr. shares Kai and daughter Chloe Sophia, 10, and sons Donald John Trump III, 15, Tristan Milos, 13, and Spencer Frederick Trump, 12, with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.