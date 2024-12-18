Newt Gingrich says Trump may have 'broken' Trudeau government during historic transition period

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on "Hannity" that President-elect Trump is the "de-facto president" amid a transition period that he called "amazing" and "decisive." Gingrich noted Trump's impact on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political future and the "presidential welcome" he received on his trip to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

NEWT GINGRICH: I was so glad that [VP Harris] gave that speech today because ever since Election Day, I've had such joy in my heart, to paraphrase Joe Biden. And now I was reminded once again today, watching Kamala Harris, why I have so much joy. I think everyone I talk to who's really thrilled by President Trump, and we talk about how we would feel right now if Kamala had actually won. And she reminded us again today what a total, utter disaster that would have been. But I want to go a step further, I did write a piece, which is basically describing the de-facto president, because it's clear, and if you watch day by day, President Trump both in his international relations, I mean, he may have broken Trudeau's government in the last three days because Trudeau's strongest ally resigned in disgust at how Trudeau had caved in to Trump. And literally, I think Trudeau may lose a vote of confidence in Canada.

He clearly, when he went to Notre Dame, was treated in Paris as, in fact, the president. He got a presidential welcome. He met with 82 government leaders from around the world. He kept meeting with key people and I think that President Trump is already beginning to have a direct impact. In fact, even Disney has begun to drop various woke things from their planned presentations, I think, in response to this. So this is one of the most amazing transitions I've seen as a historian. I don't remember anything that was quite this decisive in the opening weeks after an election and before inauguration.

A weeks-long spat between President-elect Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued late on Monday after the U.S.’ northern neighbor saw the abrupt departure of its finance minister.

The sudden resignation of Chrystia Freeland, one of Trudeau’s longtime allies who also served as his deputy prime minister, drew renewed speculation that the prime minister is losing his grip. Trump wasted no time in throwing in another jab, once again referring to Trudeau as "governor" and Canada as a "state."

"The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau," Trump said in a social media post late on Monday. "Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada."

Freeland, who worked with the previous Trump administration in securing the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), criticized Trudeau’s handling of Trump’s tariff threats and accused him of playing "costly political gimmicks" in a scathing letter, reported the BBC .

The former finance minister called Trump’s threats "aggressive economic nationalism" and apparently urged Trudeau to show more backbone when dealing with the incoming president – a stance Mexico is reportedly gearing up to take.

Trump’s promise last month to slap Canada and Mexico with a 25% tariff on imports if the border is not better secured has not only prompted concern from some economists, it has renewed questions over how to handle the soon-to-be U.S. president.

Fox Business Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.