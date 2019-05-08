Columbine sends message of support to Colorado STEM school

Following the deadly shooting at a Colorado STEM school on Tuesday, nearby Columbine High School – where a killing spree took place two decades earlier – reportedly shared a message of unity.

The shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch left one person – identified as 18-year-old student Kendrick Castillo – dead and eight others injured. Two suspects were taken into custody, one adult and one juvenile, authorities said.

The K-12 charter school is in a Denver suburb situated roughly seven miles away from Littleton, Colo., which is home to Columbine High School.

Following the violence this week, the high school offered up a supportive message, which was captured and shared on Twitter by CBS Denver journalist Dominic Garcia.

“Our hearts are with you STEM,” a sign bearing the high school’s name and logo said.

The shooting at the STEM school came nearly three weeks after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre that killed 13 people.

