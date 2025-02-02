Colorado woman worked with stranger she met on a bus to kill boyfriend who questioned if she could land a job

A Colorado woman was convicted of murder after she and a stranger she met on a bus killed her boyfriend who expressed skepticism about her ability to land a job.

Ashley White, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and robbery in the August 2020 death of Cody DeLisa, 28, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

The couple had a "volatile and strained" relationship in the months leading up to the murder, as DeLisa often criticized White for her struggles with finding a full-time job, which contributed to tension between them, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said White expressed resentment over her boyfriend's criticism, even writing in her diary that she regretted ever meeting DeLisa.

"Her frustration escalated after an incident in which she attempted to drown and burn DeLisa’s cat, a behavior that raised alarms about her mental well-being," prosecutors wrote.

On the day of the murder on Aug. 13, 2020, White attended a job interview in Denver. After the interview, she texted DeLisa about how it went while she was riding home on a bus.

During the exchange, prosecutors said DeLisa expressed skepticism about her chances of landing the job, which upset her.

White then began talking to a stranger during the bus ride home who said his name was "Scott."

"Scott asked if she was in a relationship with a man and whether he raped her," prosecutors said. "White responded that he had, and Scott then said they must kill him."

White and Scott exited the bus and spent time together firing Scott’s gun before walking to White's home, where Scott introduced himself to DeLisa as White's brother from Texas, prosecutors said.

DeLisa was then shot twice in the head and his wallet was stolen, and his body was found the next day during a welfare check.

White and Scott spent the next few days together before Scott left, and they never saw each other again. White was later identified as a suspect and arrested and charged in DeLisa's death.

Three years after the killing, a woman came forward saying her boyfriend Michael Stratton may have been "Scott." He was in custody for a separate killing of a man in Pueblo that happened after DeLisa's murder, according to prosecutors.

The woman's description of Stratton's confession matched White's account of the crime, prosecutors said. But he was deemed incompetent to stand trial in the Pueblo murder case and has not been charged in DeLisa's case.

"This was a tragic and senseless murder and Ashley White bears significant culpability for it," District Attorney Brian Mason said in the press release. "Her callous actions led to the victim’s death, and now she will pay a significant price."

White is scheduled for sentencing on April 4.