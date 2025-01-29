Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Colorado

DEA arrests 4 in Colorado with suspected ties to Sinaloa Cartel, Tren de Aragua

Rifles, thousands of rounds of ammo found during arrests in Denver area

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
DEA arrests suspected Tren de Aragua member in Denver area Video

DEA arrests suspected Tren de Aragua member in Denver area

Video from Drug Enforcement Administration shows arrest of suspected Tren de Aragua member in Denver, Colo. area. (Credit: DEA)

The Drug Enforcement Administration has arrested four individuals in Colorado with suspected ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. 

Three male individuals allegedly involved in the trafficking of fentanyl – who have potential ties to the Sinaloa Cartel – were taken into custody Wednesday at a home across the street from the headquarters of the Lochbuie Police Department in Brighton, the agency told KDVR. 

"This investigation has been linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. Over the course of the last – not only few days, but months... what have we been talking about? Fentanyl, fentanyl, fentanyl. And that is going to continue to be our priority at DEA and it’s about saving lives," David Olesky, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, told reporters at the scene. 

"What struck me today about this particular location is that we ended up seizing numerous rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition," he added. 

TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBER WANTED FOR AURORA, COLORADO, APARTMENT TAKEOVER BUSTED IN ICE RAID IN NYC 

DEA operation in Denver area

This screenshot from a video released by the Drug Enforcement Administration shows arrest of a suspected Tren de Aragua member overnight in the Denver area. 

The DEA wrote on X that the location of the arrests was "literally across the street from a police station." 

The three men were wanted in connection to a warrant that was issued out of Denver, KDVR reported. 

Multiple officers were seen heading in and out of the home during the investigation Wednesday, which closed Weld County Road 37 for several hours, the station added. 

COLORADO DRUG BUST UNCOVERS CARTEL-CONNECTED SUSPECTS, APPROXIMATELY 130,000 FENTANYL PILLS 

Migrant arrested by ICE Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco appears in a mugshot.

A Venezuelan migrant arrested during an ICE raid in New York City early on Jan. 28 was identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco. Zambrano-Pacheco was wanted by the Aurora Police Department in Colorado and was one of the men who appeared in a viral security camera video from August 2024 who menaced an apartment building shortly before a fatal shooting. (City of Aurora)

Earlier, the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division said "A suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) was taken into custody in the Denver area overnight." 

Video released by the DEA showed a person in custody being led away from a housing complex. 

DEA arrest a migrant in New York City

DEA Agents make an arrest in New York City on, Tuesday, Jan. 28. (DEA New York )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"DEA/local LEO partners continue hitting streets day/night pursuing drug criminals," it added on X. "Due to the ongoing investigation, more info may be released later today." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.