DEA arrests 4 in Colorado with suspected ties to Sinaloa Cartel, Tren de Aragua

The Drug Enforcement Administration has arrested four individuals in Colorado with suspected ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Three male individuals allegedly involved in the trafficking of fentanyl – who have potential ties to the Sinaloa Cartel – were taken into custody Wednesday at a home across the street from the headquarters of the Lochbuie Police Department in Brighton, the agency told KDVR.

"This investigation has been linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. Over the course of the last – not only few days, but months... what have we been talking about? Fentanyl, fentanyl, fentanyl. And that is going to continue to be our priority at DEA and it’s about saving lives," David Olesky, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, told reporters at the scene.

"What struck me today about this particular location is that we ended up seizing numerous rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition," he added.

The DEA wrote on X that the location of the arrests was "literally across the street from a police station."

The three men were wanted in connection to a warrant that was issued out of Denver, KDVR reported.

Multiple officers were seen heading in and out of the home during the investigation Wednesday, which closed Weld County Road 37 for several hours, the station added.

Earlier, the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division said "A suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) was taken into custody in the Denver area overnight."

Video released by the DEA showed a person in custody being led away from a housing complex.

"DEA/local LEO partners continue hitting streets day/night pursuing drug criminals," it added on X. "Due to the ongoing investigation, more info may be released later today."