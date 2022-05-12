Colorado Springs wildfires forces mandatory evacuations, airport was placed under a shelter-in-place order

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple wildfires across Colorado Springs forced areas across the city to be placed under a mandatory evacuation on Thursday.

The Altuma fire caused local officials to issue a mandatory evacuation order for an area south of Milton E Proby Parkway on Thursday, according to Colorado Public Radio.

A shelter-in-place order was also issued for the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday evening because of the wildfire, which has since been lifted.

The shelter-in-place order at Colorado Springs Airport was in effect for under an hour.

Flights coming into the airport were being diverted due to the wildfire, according to the report.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department also issued an evacuation order for a separate wildfire on Thursday morning, which has since been lifted.

According to the report, around 1,000 people were evacuated due to the wildfire.

Gina Fortunato, a resident who was evacuated, said that she was making lunch when she smelled smoke.

"I heard some sirens off in the distance; didn’t really think much of it," Fortunato said. "And, then I went out the front and I kind of pieced it together that, ’Oh crap, I live right next to the creek. There’s a lot of brush. I know the fire danger is up today. This is not good.'"

Thursday was a critical fire day across the eastern portion of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.