Drunken scooter rider hit Colorado police officer before crashing into car, officials say

A man is facing a driving under the influence charge after striking a police officer while driving a scooter and then crashing into a parked car in downtown Denver on Saturday, according to officials.

The Denver Police Department said on Twitter the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 21st and Market Streets near Coors Field.

The scooter operator struck a police officer who was directing traffic at the intersection before crashing into a parked vehicle.

Kurt Barnes, a Denver police spokesperson, told FOX31 that while some see scooters as a quick mode of transportation while out bar-hopping, he warned people can still get a DUI while using them under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"Scooters are becoming more and more prevalent, so we are seeing more DUIs," Barnes told KMGH-TV.

Officials said the scooter operator, who was not identified, was injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"The scooter operator was charged with alcohol-related charges," police said.

Barnes told FOX31 the officer was not injured during the incident.