Colorado

Colorado police officer slain in shooting, one suspect killed after attempted traffic stop

Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran, 46, served in US Marine Corps for 9 years

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A Colorado police officer and one suspect were killed Wednesday after a traffic stop escalated into a shooting, authorities said.

Sgt. Michael Moran, 46, with the Cortez Police Department, had pulled over a vehicle just before 11:30 a.m. on South Broadway when shots were fired at him, the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Moran was injured and rushed to Southwest Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The suspects fled in their vehicle after the shooting. Officers pursued and quickly located them in the 7500 block of Hwy 160-491, where the suspects and officers exchanged gunfire.

Sgt. Michael Moran

Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran, 46, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday when a suspect opened fire on him during a traffic stop. (Cortez Police Department)

One suspect was killed in the shooting and a second suspect was taken into custody. No other officers were reported injured.

Police did not immediately identify or provide other details about either suspect.

Sgt. Michael Moran and K-9 Otto

Moran served as a U.S. Marine for nine years before joining the police department, where he rose through the ranks and became a K-9 handler. Moran is pictured above with his K-9 partner Otto, who retired in 2020. (Cortez Police Department)

Moran served as a Marine for nine years, including two tours in Iraq, before joining the Cortez Police Department in 2012. 

"As a new officer, Sgt. Moran rose quickly through the ranks, becoming a K-9 handler in 2016," the Cortez Police Department said. "He was most proud of his canine partner Otto who served by his side until retiring in 2020."

Moran is survived by his two daughters, friends and family. Police said Moran will be remembered by his fellow officers for his dedication and sense of humor.