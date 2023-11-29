2 charged in shooting of suburban Chicago officer near crash scene

Two men have been charged in the weekend shooting that wounded a suburban Chicago police officer after he responded to a reported car crash.

Raul Perez, 24, of Blue Island, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed habitual criminal in connection with Sunday's shooting in Bedford Park southwest of Chicago, authorities said.

Luis Gonzalez, 22, of Chicago, was charged with one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.

CHICAGO MAYOR TARGETS LIGHTFOOT, 'RIGHT-WING EXTREMISM' FOR 'CHAOS' IN CHICAGO

Cook County court records show Perez and Gonzalez were ordered detained pending trial during their first court appearance Tuesday, WBBM-TV reported. Both men are due back in court on Dec. 5.

A spokesperson for the clerk of Cook County’s circuit court said Wednesday that court records do not yet list an attorney for either Perez or Gonzalez.

VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS CAUGHT STEALING FROM RETAILERS IN CHICAGO SUBURBS, AUTHORITIES SAY

The Bedford Park police officer was shot early Sunday and hospitalized in stable condition. He was wounded after officers responding to reports of a car crash found a heavily damaged car that was reported stolen in a Chicago carjacking, Bedford Park police said.

Surveillance footage showed two people fleeing the wrecked car moments before officers spotted them getting into another car at a nearby gas station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said officers approached that car and one of the two people inside would not comply with the officers' commands. A struggle followed during which Perez allegedly fired several shots at one officer, striking him several times, prosecutors said.