Police and Law Enforcement
Colorado police officer injured in broad daylight shooting

Authorities said there were two possible suspects.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Colorado police officer was injured Monday and another person was shot in a Denver suburb, according to local reports. 

The Arvada Police Department said an officer was down following a shooting in the city's Old Town district just before 1 p.m. Authorities were securing an area around West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, police said. 

A CodeRED was issued telling people in the area to shelter in place and call 911 if they see suspicious activity, Fox affiliate KDVR-TV reported.

Fox News has reached out to the Arvada Police Department but has not heard back. The injured officer was taken to a hospital. The cause and extent of the injuries were not disclosed. 

Authorities said there were two possible suspects, the news station reported.

A woman who lives nearby where the shooting occurred told the news station she heard three gunshots and saw police vehicles and ambulances respond. 

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

