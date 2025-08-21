Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger charged with staging fake stabbing incident that locked down schools

Callum Heskett faces felony charges after investigators found inconsistencies in his story, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Minnesota resident reveals details about Vance Boelter's arrest on his property in Sibley County Video

Minnesota resident reveals details about Vance Boelter's arrest on his property in Sibley County

Minnesota resident Kevin Effertz speaks to Fox News Digital at the exact spot where authorities nabbed Vance Boelter, accused of killing lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman. (Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colorado park ranger who claimed to have been attacked and stabbed has been arrested after investigators determined his story was allegedly part of a hoax that prompted authorities to launch a search and lockdown several schools.

Callum Heskett, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence, both felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of false reporting to authorities, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations and second-degree official misconduct.

Investigators said inconsistencies in his story began to emerge during a probe of the incident. 

MAN ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF MURDER AFTER WOMAN’S BODY FOUND AT REMOTE CALIFORNIA CAMPSITE

Chimney Rock, right, at Staunton State Park in Colorado.

Chimney Rock, right, photographed at Staunton State Park in Pine, Colo. A park ranger has been arrested for allegedly faking a stabbing attack at the park. ( Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"As the investigation progressed, inconsistencies in Heskett’s statements emerged," according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. "That, along with other conflicting and questionable evidence, further raised concerns about the validity of his allegations."

Heskett, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife seasonal ranger at Staunton State Park, radioed at 9 a.m. Tuesday saying he'd been attacked and stabbed. He told authorities that the assailant fled on foot, the sheriff's office said. 

While speaking with investigators, Heskett gave a detailed description of his attacker, authorities said. In response, authorities launched a search for the suspect that included the use of drones, and the county issued a Lookout Alert to 8,600 residents in the immediate area, warning of the potential danger. 

INNOCENT HIKER MISTAKEN FOR FUGITIVE DAD ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS THREE DAUGHTERS

A glass panel showing Staunton State Park in Colorado.

Visitor maps at Staunton State Park in Pine, Colo., where a park ranger has been arrested for allegedly faking a stabbing attack there. (RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Several schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution and residents were asked to stay indoors. 

Heskett was airlifted to a hospital while the search for the alleged suspect continued for several hours. During that time, two people of interest were detained, interviewed, and released after investigators determined they weren't involved in the attack. 

"After investigators conducted their first interview with Heskett, it became even more clear that his story was flawed and erroneous," the sheriff's office said. 

Heskett remains in a hospital and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail upon his release, authorities said. 

A sign marking the entrance to Staunton State Park in Colorado.

The entrance to Colorado's Staunton State Park in Pine, Colo., where a park ranger allegedly faked a stabbing attack, police say. (RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"CPW appreciates the county sheriff’s professionalism and partnership in investigating this incident and will share additional information as this matter develops," CPW’s Assistant Director of Law Enforcement Ty Petersburg said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue