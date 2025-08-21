Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger charged with staging fake stabbing incident that locked down schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colorado park ranger who claimed to have been attacked and stabbed has been arrested after investigators determined his story was allegedly part of a hoax that prompted authorities to launch a search and lockdown several schools.

Callum Heskett, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence, both felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of false reporting to authorities, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations and second-degree official misconduct.

Investigators said inconsistencies in his story began to emerge during a probe of the incident.

MAN ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF MURDER AFTER WOMAN’S BODY FOUND AT REMOTE CALIFORNIA CAMPSITE

"As the investigation progressed, inconsistencies in Heskett’s statements emerged," according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. "That, along with other conflicting and questionable evidence, further raised concerns about the validity of his allegations."

Heskett, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife seasonal ranger at Staunton State Park, radioed at 9 a.m. Tuesday saying he'd been attacked and stabbed. He told authorities that the assailant fled on foot, the sheriff's office said.

While speaking with investigators, Heskett gave a detailed description of his attacker, authorities said. In response, authorities launched a search for the suspect that included the use of drones, and the county issued a Lookout Alert to 8,600 residents in the immediate area, warning of the potential danger.

INNOCENT HIKER MISTAKEN FOR FUGITIVE DAD ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS THREE DAUGHTERS

Several schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution and residents were asked to stay indoors.

Heskett was airlifted to a hospital while the search for the alleged suspect continued for several hours. During that time, two people of interest were detained, interviewed, and released after investigators determined they weren't involved in the attack.

"After investigators conducted their first interview with Heskett, it became even more clear that his story was flawed and erroneous," the sheriff's office said.

Heskett remains in a hospital and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail upon his release, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"CPW appreciates the county sheriff’s professionalism and partnership in investigating this incident and will share additional information as this matter develops," CPW’s Assistant Director of Law Enforcement Ty Petersburg said.