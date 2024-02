Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it was responding to a fire on the grounds of Air Force Academy Sunday afternoon.

CSFD said its assistance had been requested for mutual aid for the fire burning AFA grounds. A total of 31 CSFD were on the scene, according to the department.

AFA said the fire was on the south end of the academy, north of the Pine Housing area.

Guests and residents were being asked to avoid the area and follow instructions from first responders. No evacuation orders have yet been issued.

CSFD units responding to the scene include Wildland 4, Brush 15, Brush 20, Brush 22, Battalion Chief 4, and Special Operations Unit 52.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.