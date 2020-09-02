Colorado husband of missing mom Suzanne Morphew stayed at hotel night before she disappeared, co-worker says

The husband of a Colorado mom who has been missing since Mother's Day allegedly slept at a $92-a-night hotel the night before her disappearance and left the room smelling heavily of chlorine, a co-worker claimed in a new report.

Barry Morphew said he told police he was working in Broomfield, Colo., on a landscaping job when his wife Suzanne went missing near their $1.5 million luxury home in Salida nearly 150 miles away.

Morphew's coworker, Jeff Puckett, 49, told the Daily Mail that Barry ordered him to come to Denver that morning but didn’t see him because he had already left "due to a family emergency."

Puckett said he got to the hotel and "the room smelled like chlorine real bad."

"It was his room and he’d taken a shower – his towels were all over the floor."

Puckett also said that despite coming for a landscaping job, he spent two days waiting around the hotel without work to do because he did not have any tools and he never ended up visiting the job site, according to the Daily Mail.

He said he returned to Salida on Tuesday after Suzanne disappeared and has not heard from Barry since, although he was paid, the Daily Mail reported.

"It’s kind of weird," Puckett said. "My first thought was that this must be like an alibi. That’s what it felt like."

"I hope they find her alive but it’s been a long time," he said.

Suzanne's brother, Andy Moorman, told Fox News that he was surprised when Barry refused to take a polygraph test.

Barry has accused police of botching the investigation and has floated the theory that his wife was attacked by a mountain lion while on a solo bike ride and drove her bike over the edge of a hill. Moorman has said he finds this theory improbable.