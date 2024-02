Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police announced a suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting inside a dorm at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs that left two people dead.

"On Monday morning, February 19, 2024, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department took a suspect into custody in connection to our investigation into the homicides on Friday, February 16, 2024, on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS)," the Colorado Springs Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," the post continued.

Police said more details about the suspect and charges will be provided at a future time.