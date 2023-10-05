Expand / Collapse search
College student escapes kidnapping suspect after stranger dragged her into his car: report

Virginia police took suspect James Robert Allen into custody on Thursday after the alleged kidnapping attempt

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Virginia police on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of trying to abduct a college student on Wednesday evening.

James Robert Allen, 40, reportedly dragged the female student at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville into his vehicle before he crashed and she managed to escape around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Cabell Avenue, according to WVIR and the Charlottesville Police Department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police do not believe the victim and Allen knew each other, CPD said in a press release.

Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital after the crash, and she remains in stable condition. Police said they took Allen into custody on Thursday afternoon.

A split image of James Robert Allen on security footage (left) and his headshot (right)

The female student at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville managed to escape after James Robert Allen, 40, crashed his vehicle around 9:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Cabell Avenue, the Charlottesville Police Department said in a press release. (Charlottesville Police Department)

A CPD spokesperson could not immediately share further information with Fox News Digital but said more information about the alleged abduction is expected to be released this afternoon.

Allen is now facing charges of strangulation or suffocation and abduction, according to police.

The 800 block of Cabell Ave, in Charlottesville

Police responded to reports of a disturbance around 9:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Cabell Avenue, where Allen apparently crashed his vehicle. (Google Maps)

"A heavy law enforcement presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues; assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies has been requested," CPD said in the press release.

Allen was previously convicted of a 2011 felony shoplifting charge, according to Albemarle County records.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the alleged abduction to contact CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Detective Raines at (434) 970-3266.

