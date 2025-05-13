College senior killed after 'accidentally' falling from tropical island hotel balcony days before graduation

A college student is dead after a pre-graduation trip to the Bahamas turned tragic on Mother's Day.

Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that one of its students, Gaurav Jaisingh, accidentally fell from a hotel balcony and died during the school's annual senior class trip to the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release that at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jaisingh was inside his hotel room with other roommates when "it [was] reported" that he "accidentally fell from an upper-level balcony" on Paradise Island.

He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor, according to authorities.

Emergency medical services responded and took Jaisingh to the hospital, but he died during the trip.

"We are profoundly sad to confirm that one of our students, Gaurav Jaisingh, passed away in a tragic accident during the annual senior class trip to the Bahamas. We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones," Bentley University officials wrote in a statement. "We will share more information when available while respecting his family's privacy.

"This is an enormous tragedy for our community."

The Royal Bahamas Police Investigations Unit is continuing to look into the incident.

School officials are providing resources for those affected and encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to the university’s counseling center.