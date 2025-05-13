Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

College senior killed after 'accidentally' falling from tropical island hotel balcony days before graduation

Bahamas police say Massachusetts college student fell from upper-level hotel balcony

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Bahamas used as a 'springboard' for illegal migrants: expert Video

Bahamas used as a 'springboard' for illegal migrants: expert

Rear Admiral Peter Brown, U.S. Coast Guard and President Trump's former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, discussed illegal immigration from the Bahamas into Florida. (Fox News Digital)

A college student is dead after a pre-graduation trip to the Bahamas turned tragic on Mother's Day.

Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that one of its students, Gaurav Jaisingh, accidentally fell from a hotel balcony and died during the school's annual senior class trip to the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release that at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jaisingh was inside his hotel room with other roommates when "it [was] reported" that he "accidentally fell from an upper-level balcony" on Paradise Island. 

Gaurav Jaising

Gaurav Jaising died after falling from a balcony in the Bahamas, according to authorities.

He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor, according to authorities.

Emergency medical services responded and took Jaisingh to the hospital, but he died during the trip. 

"We are profoundly sad to confirm that one of our students, Gaurav Jaisingh, passed away in a tragic accident during the annual senior class trip to the Bahamas. We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones," Bentley University officials wrote in a statement. "We will share more information when available while respecting his family's privacy.

"This is an enormous tragedy for our community."

Gaurav Jaising

Gaurav Jaising was set to graduate from Bentley University. (Instagram/ Gaurav Jaisingh)

The Royal Bahamas Police Investigations Unit is continuing to look into the incident.

School officials are providing resources for those affected and encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to the university’s counseling center.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.