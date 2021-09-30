Cold weather, storms forecast across central US as freeze advisories issued over Rockies

A cold front marching across the central U.S. will be the biggest story ending the week.

THE FIRST FREEZE OF THE SEASON: HOW TO PREPARE

It will stall and bring the risk of storms and heavy rainfall. which could lead to flash flooding for a wide swath of the country.

Temperatures will be above average for the Midwest and Great Lakes while cooler and below-average temperatures hit the Rockies.

Freeze advisories and higher elevation snow will result from the colder air mass.

Hurricane Sam is still churning out in the Atlantic but will steer clear of the U.S.

Bermuda still needs to keep an eye on the system this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High surf and dangerous rip currents will still be a risk along the East Coast.