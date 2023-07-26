Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard
Published

Coast Guard relieves North Carolina commander due to ‘loss of confidence’ in his judgement

Capt. Baer has been replaced by Capt. Tim List, USCG said

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday relieved a commander over a "loss of confidence" in his judgment and his ability to fulfill his assigned duties. 

Capt. Matthew Baer was relieved last month as the commander of the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina pending the results of an administrative investigation, USCG said. 

A member of the Coast Guard walks by a Coast Guard Cutter at the US Coast Guard Base Boston 

A member of the Coast Guard walks by a Coast Guard Cutter at the US Coast Guard Base Boston. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Baer has temporarily been reassigned to the 5th Coast Guard District headquarters. 

Assuming Baer’s duties as Sector North Carolina commander is Capt. Tim List. 

USCG said List is responsible for leading a team of more than 1,300 active, Reserve, and Auxiliary Coast Guard women and men operating eight boat stations, three aids to navigation teams, two marine safety detachments, two sector field offices, and one cutter in an area spanning more 3,300 nautical miles

A release from USCG did not disclose details about what led to the decision to relieve Baer of his command. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 